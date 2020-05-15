Hyderabad man denied treatment by 4 hospitals found to be COVID-19 positive

The man had sought medical attention for chest discomfort at four private hospitals in the city, all of which denied him admission.

A 30-year-old man from Hyderabad, who was turned away from four hospitals, was later found to be positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The man had sought medical attention for chest discomfort at four private hospitals in the city, all of which denied him admission. Finally, he was admitted to CARE Hospital in the city.

“He was experiencing some mild chest discomfort and further investigations were needed to determine the cause. He was also very anxious and had been experiencing frequent bouts of diarrhea when he was brought to our hospital,” said an official from CARE Hospital in Hyderabad’s Banjara HIlls.

The man went to the pulmonology department at the hospital on May 11, complaining of discomfort in the chest. However, he had no other symptoms. He was advised by doctors to undergo a CT scan, which he underwent elsewhere. He was also advised to follow-up with doctors after the scan appeared to indicate that he may have pneumonia.

Following this, the man returned to the hospital on May 13 where another CT scan was done. The scan confirmed signs of pneumonia in his lungs, indicative of COVID-19. Doctors admitted him to a special isolation room and his samples were collected and sent for testing to NIMS Hospital in the city. His reports arrived the next day and showed that he was positive for the infection.

“He was at the hospital for two days and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital to avail further treatment for COVID-19 on May 14,” adds the hospital official.

There have been over 1,300 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Telangana. On Thursday, officials from the state’s police department appealed to residents over the age of 60 to stay home and avoid going to public places, citing that this age group was vulnerable to the disease. Elderly individuals living alone can dial 100, the Telangana police’s emergency response number and avail help.

Hyderabad's migrant workers race against time to reach home before monsoon