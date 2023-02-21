Hyderabad man calls off wedding over ‘old’ furniture in dowry, booked

The groom and his family reportedly failed to show up at the wedding venue because they were unhappy with the dowry articles.

news Hyderabad News

A man called off his wedding in Hyderabad after he reportedly found that ‘old’ furniture was given by the bride's family as dowry, police said on Monday, February 20. The bride’s father alleged that after all preparations were made for the wedding ceremony, the groom’s family abruptly called off the wedding. He also alleged that when he went to the groom’s family to question them, the groom’s father misbehaved with him. The bride’s father later approached the police and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Dowry Prohibition Act, according to PTI.

According to Hindustan Times, 25-year-old Mohammad Zakariya (25), who works as a bus driver in Moulali, was engaged to Heena Fatima (22), and their wedding was to happen on Sunday. The bride’s parents had reportedly arranged a dinner before the wedding, but Zakariya did not turn up at the wedding venue. The bride’s father alleged that when he went to the groom’s house and questioned his family over the delay, they expressed dissatisfaction about the dowry articles and misbehave with him.

Speaking to the media, the bride’s father said: “Today my daughter’s wedding was supposed to happen. I had made all arrangements for the wedding, but the groom didn’t turn up. When I went to their house, his father misbehaved with me and abused me. His family made demands for certain dowry articles and said they didn’t want the things that we had offered.”

According to The Siasat Daily, the bride’s father lodged a complaint with the Chandrayangutta police, who registered a case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relavant sections of The Dowry Prohibition Act.