Hyderabad man beaten up by watchman while trying to steal from temple hundi, dies

The incident happened at the temple located in the Kushaiguda area around midnight on Tuesday.

news Hyderabad news

A man, suspected to be a thief, who allegedly attempted to steal money from a temple hundi, died after being hit with a stick by the watchman at the shrine in Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday, February 22. One person scaled the wall and entered the temple located in the Kushaiguda area around midnight on Tuesday and tried to steal money from the hundi. CCTV footage purportedly showed him pulling the hundi. When he tried to steal money from the hundi, it fell down following which the watchman got alerted and tried to nab him, police said.

However, the thief threw stones on the watchman. To save himself, the watchman hit the man with a stick after which he fell down, police said, adding that the man sustained bleeding injuries on his head and died. A police team visited the spot. A case was registered and investigations were on.

In 2020, the Visakhapatnam police had arrested six persons for alleged theft from various donation boxes or hundis at various Hindu temples in Visakhapatnam district and the surrounding regions. According to police, the group had 27 pending cases under trial, and had also confessed to being involved in 19 other thefts.

Visakha Range DIG (Deputy Inspector General) LKV Ranga Rao told the media that the accused were residents of Madhurawada area of Visakhapatnam city. According to reports, the six-member group was caught after they attempted thefts in temples in Vizianagaram district on September 23. The DIG added that over the past four years, they had 27 pending trial cases in various places in East Godavari district and Visakhapatnam, and they have confessed to another 19 cases.

With pti inputs