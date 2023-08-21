Hyderabad man allegedly kills eight-yr-old daughter over dispute with wife

The accused, Chandrasekhar, had recently lost his job at an IT company. Passersby found his daughterâ€™s body in his car when he crashed into a divider on the Outer Ring Road.

news Crime

A Hyderabad man allegedly killed his eight-year-old daughter to take revenge on his estranged wife, police said. The incident took place on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Hyderabad on the night of Friday, August 18. Kundeti Chandrasekhar allegedly murdered his daughter Kundeti Mokshaja with a blade in his car after picking her up from her school in BHEL Township in Hyderabad. He was arrested on Saturday, August 19.

According to reports, the crime came to light when his car hit a divider at Koheda under Abdullapurmet Police Station limits of Rachakonda commissionerate. Passersby, who came to help him, were shocked to see a girl lying in a pool of blood on the rear seat with a cut around her neck. They informed the police, who arrested Chandrasekhar.

According to the police, Chandrasekhar (40), a native of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, had married Hima Bindu, a resident of BHEL Township in 2011. Both had worked for some time in the United States and after their return, were residing in the Chandanagar area in the city. Hima Bindu was holding a managerâ€™s position in the IT company, where Chandrasekhar was also employed. About eight months ago, the company sacked him.

Holding his wife responsible for this, he was frequently fighting with her, police said. Hima Bindu along with her daughter had moved to her parentsâ€™ house in BHEL township about four months ago. Mokshaja was studying in fourth standard in a private school in the same area.

Chandrasekhar, who continued to stay at Chandanagar, had allegedly developed a grudge against his wife for leaving the house with their daughter. He was jealous that his wife was continuing her job and hatched a plan to take revenge, police said. He went to the daughterâ€™s school and picked her up on Friday around 3.30 pm.

After covering some distance, he asked Mokshaja why her mother was not talking to him, according to the police. When she told him to ask the question to her mother, he caught her by her throat and allegedly slit it with a blade. After making sure that she was dead, he allegedly decided to dump the body at some deserted place and also wanted to end his life, police said. With his daughterâ€™s body lying on the rear seat, Chandrasekhar drove the car on to ORR. He drove aimlessly for some time, waiting for it to turn dark before disposing of the body. However, near Koheda the car hit a divider due to a burst tyre.

Police arrested Chandrasekhar and produced him before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody. Circle Inspector Manmohan said they were investigating if he deliberately hit the median with the car to pass off the murder as an accident.