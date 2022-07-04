Hyderabad man allegedly invited by wifeâ€™s relative for drinks, strangled and burnt

According to the police, the victim Narayana Reddy and his wife belonged to the same caste but the womanâ€™s parents were opposed to their marriage.

A 25-year-old man, Narayana Reddy, who went missing from Hyderabad last week, was found murdered in the neighbouring Sangareddy district on Sunday, July 3. Police said some relatives of his wife, who were opposed to their marriage, are suspected to be behind the killing, according to PTI. Reports say that Narayana Reddy was invited for drinks by his wifeâ€™s relatives, after which he was strangled to death and later set ablaze.

The charred body of Narayana Reddy was recovered from the outskirts of Jinnaram mandal, police said. Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony Inspector of Police B Kishan Kumar told reporters that the body was found 80% burnt and in a badly decomposed state.

A complaint was lodged at KPHB police station in Hyderabad by a relative of Narayana Reddy after he went missing on June 27, following which a missing case was registered, the Inspector said. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the man had married a woman of the same caste one year ago, against the wishes of her family. According to Sakshi, the man and woman both hailed from Podalakondapalli village of Prakasam district. The woman's parents reportedly forced them to separate recently by taking her away to their house. The womanâ€™s family was reportedly upset that the two of them continued to meet and talk even after they were forced to separate. Based on scientific evidence, some suspects were questioned, who confessed to the murder of the man, police said.

On June 27, Narayana Reddy was taken from his room to another place in Hyderabad by the suspect, Inspector Kishan Kumar said. After consuming alcohol, Narayana Reddy was strangled to death allegedly by the suspect, who later took his body in a vehicle to Jinnaram outskirts and poured petrol and burnt it, police said. After reaching the scene of the crime, police found the charred body in a decomposed state. Police said it was unclear how many people were present at the time when Narayana Reddy was having drinks before he was strangled. According to reports, a relative of Narayana Reddyâ€™s wife is among the suspects.

With PTI inputs