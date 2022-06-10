Hyderabad man accused of sexually assaulting Delhi woman he met on dating app

The accused, a resident of Hyderabad, is absconding.

news Crime

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a five-star hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by a man she met on a dating app, the Delhi police said on Friday, June 10. The accused, who is a resident of Hyderabad, is absconding, a senior police officer said. In her police complaint filed on June 3, the woman had said that after meeting the accused on a dating app on May 30, she went to the hotel with him where she was sexually assaulted.

According to media reports, the accused had allegedly laced her drink at the hotel, following which she fell unconscious, which is when the sexual assault is alleged to have taken place. "The woman, who used to work in a shop, alleged that she met the accused through Tinder (dating app)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan told the media. The accused man has been charged under sections 376 (Rape) and 328 (poisoning).

Since the incident, the accused has stopped picking up her calls, the woman said in her complaint. Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, the DCP added. CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned by the police to make further headway in the case.

The case came to light even as the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills, shocked the people of Hyderabad. In that case, six people have been arrested so far, including five minors. Two of the Children in Conflict with the Law (CCLs) are the son and a relative of an AIMIM MLA. The Telangana police are also mulling filing a petition with the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) seeking to treat the five CCLs as adults during the trial in the gang-rape case, to ensure that the accused get maximum punishment.

Read: Hyderabad gangrape case: Cops to appeal to JJB to try accused as adults

With IANS and PTI inputs