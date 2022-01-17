Hyderabad likely to become first Indian city to host Formula E world championship

A Letter of Intent was signed between the Telangana government and Formula E on January 17.

news Sports

Hyderabad is likely to become the first Indian city to host a Formula E race. The next season of the Formula E world championship for electric cars is likely to be held in Hyderabad, and an agreement was signed between the Telangana government and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on January 17, Monday. The race is scheduled to be held between November 2022 and February 2023, and will take place on a track surrounding the Lumbini Park Road, according to The Hindu.

The agreement was signed in the presence of state Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao and Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar. According to a press note from the Telangana government, Greenko Group, a renewable energy company, will be the promoter of the event.

In the presence of Minister @KTRTRS, the Govt. of Telangana and @FIAFormulaE entered into an agreement to make Hyderabad as host city. #HappeningHyderabad pic.twitter.com/E3HLJPV2Xm — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 17, 2022

The first Formula E championship race was held in Beijing in 2014. For the upcoming season, a team from Formula E reportedly visited Hyderabad for two days, and expressed their intent to consider Hyderabad as a prospective host city.

According to the press note, Minister KTR, who presided over the signing of the Letter of Intent between Formula E and the Government of Telangana, called Hyderabad a “happening place” with “a cosmopolitan crowd that has awareness and appetite for such marquee events.” “This shall be one of the flagship events for the state, putting Hyderabad on the global map, joining global cities such as Paris, Rome, London, Hong Kong, New York, Berlin, Monaco, a total of 18 cities. Our vision is to become the most electrified state in India, in terms of mobility, and events like this will surely enable us to achieve that goal,” KTR reportedly said.

While signing the LoI, Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo said, “We are excited about our potential entry to India and Hyderabad truly has the necessary ingredients to be a probable host from the next season.”