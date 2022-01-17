Support us

A Letter of Intent was signed between the Telangana government and Formula E on January 17.

Telangana Minister KTR at signing of Letter of Intent with Formula E: Hyderabad is likely to become first Indian city to host Formula E world championship Telangana Minister KTR at the event for signing Letter of Intent with Formula E: Twitter/MinisterKTR
news Sports Monday, January 17, 2022 - 18:50
TNM Staff

Hyderabad is likely to become the first Indian city to host a Formula E race. The next season of the Formula E world championship for electric cars is likely to be held in Hyderabad, and an agreement was signed between the Telangana government and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on January 17, Monday. The race is scheduled to be held between November 2022 and February 2023, and will take place on a track surrounding the Lumbini Park Road, according to The Hindu

The agreement was signed in the presence of state Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao and Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar. According to a press note from the Telangana government, Greenko Group, a renewable energy company, will be the promoter of the event.

The first Formula E championship race was held in Beijing in 2014. For the upcoming season, a team from Formula E reportedly visited Hyderabad for two days, and expressed their intent to consider Hyderabad as a prospective host city. 

According to the press note, Minister KTR, who presided over the signing of the Letter of Intent between Formula E and the Government of Telangana, called Hyderabad a “happening place” with “a cosmopolitan crowd that has awareness and appetite for such marquee events.” “This shall be one of the flagship events for the state, putting Hyderabad on the global map, joining global cities such as Paris, Rome, London, Hong Kong, New York, Berlin, Monaco, a total of 18 cities. Our vision is to become the most electrified state in India, in terms of mobility, and events like this will surely enable us to achieve that goal,” KTR reportedly said. 

While signing the LoI, Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo said, “We are excited about our potential entry to India and Hyderabad truly has the necessary ingredients to be a probable host from the next season.”

Topic tags,
Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.
Rs 1500Rs 2500Rs 5000Custom