Hyderabad: KCR to inaugurate new Telangana Secretariat complex on Feb 17

The Secretariat complex, named after Dr BR Ambedkar, will have all modern amenities, and a cost of more than Rs 600 crore for its construction.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the State’s new Secretariat on February 17, on the occasion of his birthday. KCR had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Secretariat building at the existing location near Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar lake in June 2019.

K Chandrasehar Rao, popularly known as KCR, will open the Telangana State Secretariat complex named after Dr BR Ambedkar. “It has been decided to inaugurate the newly constructed ‘Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building’ on February 17 on the day of the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. KCR will inaugurate the new Secretariat,” State Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said in a release on Sunday.

The complex coming up in about seven lakh square feet is in its final stage of completion. It has all modern amenities, and cost more than Rs 600 crore to construct. Despite the foundation stone being laid in 2019, the work was delayed due to pending cases in the High Court as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, nearly 90% of the work in all wings of the new building has been completed, and the remaining 10%, including dome construction and construction in some blocks will be completed by the end of this month. The building will be handed over to the General Administration Department by the Roads and Buildings Department soon after the construction work is over.

The old Secretariat was demolished last in 2020, over KCR’s plans to construct a brand new secretariat. Despite opposition from many environmentalists and heritage activists that the existing buildings could be repaired instead, the Chief Minister went ahead with his plans. Chief Minister KCR had earlier said that the new Secretariat should bring in glory to the country and it should have a “wonderful ornamental form with all its grandeur”. He also said that it should be constructed in such a way that it should stand the test of time for decades to come.

