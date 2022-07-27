Hyderabad Jubilee Hills gangrape: Four minors released on bail

The Juvenile Justice Board granted them bail after their counsels contended that they were entitled to bail as the investigation into the case has been completed by the police.

news Crime

Four Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) in the sensational Jubilee Hills gangrape case in Hyderabad have been released on bail. The Juvenile Justice Board granted them bail on Tuesday, July 26, after which they were released from the Juvenile Home in Saidabad. The fifth minor, the son of a legislator, remained at the Juvenile Home. His bail petition is likely to come up for hearing in Telangana High Court on Wednesday. Saduddin Malik, the only adult accused in the case, also remained in jail as his bail petition was already dismissed.

The four Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) have been released after remaining in custody for nearly 50 days. The Juvenile Justice Board granted them bail after their counsels contended that they were entitled to bail as the investigation into the case has been completed by the police. The Jubilee Hills police have completed the identification parade, recording of statement of the survivor under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before the magistrate, DNA test and forensic examination of the car in which the minor survivor was allegedly gangraped by Saduddin and four of the minors.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea on the ground that their release could hamper the investigation which was still underway. The Juvenile Justice Board ordered the release of the four CCLs on the condition that they will cooperate with the investigation officers, and record their attendance before the district probation officer, Hyderabad, every month. They were also directed to furnish two sureties each of Rs 5,000.

The Board on June 22 dismissed bail petitions while agreeing with the argument by the prosecution that in view of the serious nature of the offence they should not be granted bail. The five minors and Saduddin were arrested earlier in June in the gangrape case of a 17-year-old girl in a car on May 28 in the upscale Jubilee Hills area.

Five of them have been charged with gangrape while the sixth member of the gang, a CCL who is the son of a legislator of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) is facing molestation charges.

Saduddin and four minors have been booked under Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366A (procuration of a minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 5(g) (gang penetrative sexual assault on child) read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 67 of Information Technology Act. The fifth minor has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 of the IPC, and Section 9(g) read with 10 of the POCSO Act.