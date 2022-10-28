Hyderabad hospital performs unique and life-saving procedure on unborn baby

A couple from Warangal were devastated when they came to know that their unborn baby has a huge neck mass on a routine pregnancy scan, and were told that it could be life threatening.

It is an extraordinary story of a little baby who underwent a unique procedure even before she was born. A couple hailing from Warangal were devastated when they came to know that their unborn baby has a huge neck mass on a routine pregnancy scan. They were told that it could be life threatening and were advised to undergo abortion. However, the couple did not give up and wanted to find any chance of survival for the baby. Their search brought them to Hyderabad, where they consulted a team of doctors at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills, a leading multi-specialty paediatric and obstetrics and gynaecology hospital.

A team consisting of Foetal Medicine Specialist Dr Gayathri & Dr Sravanthi, Obstetrician Dr Shruthi, Chief Anaesthetist Dr Subramanyam & Dr Geetha, ENT Surgeon Dr PVLN Murthy, Paediatric Surgeon Dr Harish Jayaram, Director- NICU services, Dr Dinesh Kumar Chirla and Neonatologist Dr Vijayanand and team, together dealt with this case successfully.

Dr Sravanthi, the Foetal Medicine specialist at Rainbow Children’s Hospital explained to the couple, “there was indeed a huge mass obstructing the breathing tube and food pipe of the baby and that for any chance of the baby’s survival, they would need to perform a very unique and rare procedure called EXIT (Exutero Intrapartum Treatment) at the time of delivery.”

While still in the mother’s womb, a baby gets its oxygen supply from the mother’s blood via the placenta. After delivery, babies need to be able breath on their own. But in the presence of an obstruction of the breathing tube due to the large neck mass, breathing is not possible after birth and will cause brain damage due to lack of oxygen supply. It is here that the EXIT procedure plays a vital role. Its aim is to deliver the baby partially and keep the blood and oxygen flow from the placenta going, allowing the experts to establish breathing for the baby through a special tube before completing the delivery.

The couple consented to undergo EXIT procedure so as to give the best chance of survival to their unborn baby. A series of discussions took place among various specialists including Foetal Medicine consultants, Obstetricians, Anaesthetists, ENT surgeons and Paediatric surgeons and Neonatologists. As the procedure needs a lot of coordination among various teams, the team also conducted a mock drill to anticipate, plan and prepare for any possible complication.

At 37 weeks of pregnancy, the mother underwent caesarean section and “EXIT” was undertaken. The team of 25 doctors from all specialties attended the delivery and were ready to help the baby and the mother. Just before delivery, foetal medicine team performed cyst reduction to decrease size of the mass to facilitate delivery of the baby. The team of anaesthetists provided special anaesthesia to the mother to allow the placental blood supply to the baby.

Dr Subramanyam, chief anaesthetist said, “Exposure of the chest and rest of the body to the air would have hastened separation of the placenta. Therefore, special drugs were used to keep the uterus relaxed to delay separation of the placenta from the mother’s womb till the baby could breathe at 11 minutes, as well as maintaining the mother’s blood pressure. Fluid was also infused into the womb to maintain the pressure inside and prevent placental separation.”

Dr Shruthi, senior obstetrician said, “It was a unique experience of delivering the baby’s head, but not rest of the body holding for 11 mins and monitoring foetal well-being by foetal umbilical cord pulsation till airway is established.”

It was difficult to establish the airway in spite of special equipment called video laryngoscope and bronchoscopy as the breathing pipe was pushed to one side because of huge neck mass. The ENT Surgeon performed tracheostomy (insertion of special tube through wind pipe) while baby was still connected to placenta in mother’s womb. The baby, while critical during the delivery, was born and could breathe post-delivery thanks to the EXIT procedure and the special breathing tube.

Dr Murthy, Paediatric ENT surgeon shared his experience saying, “it was challenging to get the tracheostomy done in a baby whose head was delivered and had a big neck mass and still connected to mother’s womb in short time. Once we got the tube in airway, further assessment and stabilisation was done by the neonatal team.”

Once stabilised, the baby was shifted to NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and required further intensive care on high level ventilator support. Dr Harish, paediatric surgeon, successfully removed the neck mass weighing 600 grams and measuring 8x6x7cm following a 4-hour long surgery. Dr Harish, sharing his experience said, “it was a major surgical challenge to remove such a big neck mass on such a small baby, where many vital vessels and nerves are there.”