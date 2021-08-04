Hyderabad Home guard sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping minor

The Additional Metropolitan sessions court delivered the judgement 164 days after the case was reported.

A Home Guard from Hyderabad in Telangana was sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl differently-abled girl and impregnating her. The Additional Metropolitan sessions court delivered the judgement 164 days after the case was reported and has ordered a Rs 7 lakh compensation for the sexual assault survivor.

The sentence was awarded by Sunitha Kunchala, the First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge cum Special Judge for the trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court fined the accused a total of Rs 50,000 failing to pay the fine will result in additional imprisonment of one year. The court ordered that the Home Guard should pay the survivor Rs 40,000 as compensation for the mental and physical agony she suffered due to the sexual assault. The court also added two more years to the sentence of the accused for threatening to kill if she disclosed the sexual assault to anyone.

The incident came to light in February this year when the minor girl was found to be five months pregnant. The minor girl and her family were staying at the rented premises owned by the grandmother of the Home Guard. The family upon questioning the girl found that she was sexually assaulted by the 40-year-old home guard who threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the assault. The girl's family reported the sexual assault to the Central Crime Station (CCS) and the Home guard was taken into custody. The police filed a charge sheet in the case by May. The pregnancy of the minor girl was terminated.

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector of police in Telangana's Mahabubabad district was arrested on Tuesday on charges of attempting to rape a trainee woman sub-inspector.

The woman SI, belonging to Dalit community, alleged that Maripeda police station sub-inspector P Srinivasa Reddy took her to an isolated place late on Monday to rape her. He also allegedly assaulted her when she resisted.

The victim, who was recently recruited in the force and was attached to Maripeda police station on probation, managed to escape, and on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, who ordered an inquiry.

Police filed a case, arrested Srinivasa, and started questioning him. He was also placed under suspension. Ironically, his arrest came hours after he received a reward from Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police at a press meet for seizing huge quantity of jaggery.