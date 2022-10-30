Hyderabad to have traffic diversions for Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 30

Traffic diversions were announced around Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Balanagar, Kukatpally and Miyapur areas.

The Cyberabad traffic police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the Bharath Jodo Yatra that will enter the city on Sunday, October 30. Traffic congestion is expected in these areas between Sunday, October 30 and Wednesday, November 2.

Traffic diversions are announced in the following areas:

Limits of Shadnagar Traffic Police Station on October 30 between 1 pm and 7 pm

> Traffic Coming from Jadcherla towards Hyderabad will be allowed on only one lane of the road and the other lane will be used for the procession. Traffic from Amit Cotton Mill, Burgula X road, Raikal, Solipur will be diverted into Shadnagar town.

> Vehicles coming from Bengaluru towards Shadnagar will be diverted at Anoos T-Junction-Keshampet X road, Chattanpallay Railway Gate, into Shadnagar Town.

> Traffic Coming from Pargi towards Jadcherla will be diverted at Shadnagar X road.

Limits of Shadnagar Traffic Police Station on October 31 between 6 am and 3 pm

> Traffic coming from Pargi towards Hyderabad will be diverted at Shadnagar X road onto NH-44.

> Traffic coming from Hyderabad towards Shadnagar town will be diverted at Kothur Y Junction on NH-44.

> Traffic coming from Shadnagar towards Hyderabad will be diverted at Chatanpally Railway Station Road and Keshampet Railway Gate.

> Traffic coming from Jadchalra and Shadnagar towards Hyderabad will be allowed on only one lane, while the other lane will be used for the procession from Kothur X road, Timmapur and Chegur T Junction.

Limits of Shamshabad Traffic Police Station on October 31 between 3pm and 8 pm

> Traffic coming from Bengaluru towards Shamshabad will be diverted at Palamakula Village towards JIVA Astramam.

Traffic Diversion in the limits of Shamshabad Traffic Police Station on November 1 between 6 am and 10 am

> Traffic coming from Bengaluru towards Hyderabad will be diverted at Tondupally Tollgate towards Rallaguda Service road.

Traffic Diversion in the limits of Balanagar Traffic Police Station limits on November 2 from 6 am, till the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the Kukatpally Traffic Police Station limits

> Traffic coming from Bowenpally towards Balanagar will be diverted at Bowenpally Junction (Hyderabad City Limits).

> Traffic coming from Bowenpally towards Balanagar will be diverted at Ferozguda junction.

> Traffic coming from Bowenpally towards Kukatpally will be diverted on Balanagar Flyover.

> Traffic coming from Bowenpally towards Kukatpally will be diverted through Balanagar T Junction.

> Traffic coming from Bowenpally and Jeedimetla towards Kukatpally will be diverted at Narsapur Junction Left Turn.

> If the Bharat Jodo Yatra utilises both lanes, traffic coming from Kukatpally towards Bowenpally will be diverted at Narsapur Junction.

Traffic diversion in the limits of Kukatpally Traffic Police Station on November 2 between 6.30 am and 8.30 am

> Traffic coming from Balanagar towards Ambedkar Y Junction will be allowed on only one lane of the road by bifurcating the road, and the other lane will be used for the procession.

> Traffic coming from Moosapet towards ICRISAT on NH-65 road will be allowed on only two lanes of the road from Ambedkar Y junction to ICRISAT, while the other two lanes will be used for the procession.

Traffic diversion in the limits of KPHB Traffic Police Station on November 2 between 8.30 am and 10.30 am

> Traffic coming from Kukatpally towards ICRISAT on NH-65 road will be allowed on only two lanes of the road by bifurcating the road with cones and rope and another two lanes will be for procession.

Traffic diversion in the limits of Miyapur Traffic Police Station on November 2 between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm.

> Traffic coming from JNTU towards ICRISAT on NH-65 road will be allowed on only one lane of the road by bifurcating the road with cones and rope and another three lanes will be for procession.