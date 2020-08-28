Hyderabad had 602 pedestrian deaths: Charminar recorded highest fatal accidents

The data was collated by The Footpath Initiative (TFI), a group that promotes pedestrian safety.

A study carried out by The Footpath Initiative (TFI), a group that has been advocating for pedestrian safety, revealed that between 2017-19, 602 pedestrians lost their lives in Hyderabad.

Among them, most (52.4%) were hit by vehicles while crossing the road while others were victims of accidents during their morning walk or while waiting for a bus, or hit by vehicles by the side of the road.

The study found that the Inner Ring Road stretches in Charminar zone (through Chandrayangutta X road and Aramghar X road) and NH65 across Serilingampally and Kukatpally zones (from Bharath Nagar to Miyapur) were particularly dangerous for pedestrians to cross or walk along the side.

The study was conducted by collating data from First Information Reports (FIR) from six zones (Charminar, Khairatabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Secunderabad and LB Nagar) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which has three police commissionerates – Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. The group accessed data from the three police commissionerates through Right to Information (RTI) replies.

The study found that Charminar zone recorded the highest fatal pedestrian accidents (135) compared to other zones.

“A disproportionate 72.6% of fatal pedestrian crashes in this zone occurred on arterial roads, of which 66% were outcomes of pedestrian-vehicle conflicts while pedestrians were crossing the road,” the TFI report says.

The study also found that 9-11 am and 7-11 pm were the most dangerous times for pedestrians in Hyderabad. In 29% of all fatal pedestrian crashes, heavy and commercial vehicles (lorries, buses, garbage trucks, vans, etc) were involved, it says.

Among the deceased, at least 14 children, all under 10 years of age, were hit by vehicles while playing by the roadside, according to the study.

TFI said that they could not access most of the data from LB Nagar zone, which has 23 municipal wards, and so the study had to be restricted to 127 of the total 150 wards in GHMC.

At least 10 fatal pedestrian crashes were recorded between 2017 and 2019 in 15 out of the 127 wards and half of them were from Serilingampally and Kukatpally zones, as per the study. These 15 wards (Mailardevpally, Kondapur, Fateh Nagar, Attapur, Rajendra Nagar, Hydernagar, Chandanagar, Khairatabad, Ramachandrapuram, Miyapur, Balaji Nagar, Gunfoundry, Monda Market, Ramgopalpet and KPHB Colony) accounted for 36.3% of fatal pedestrian accidents, the report says.