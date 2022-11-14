Hyderabad gets new foot overbridge in Erragadda

According to the GHMC, pedestrian movement across the road is projected to rise to 4,300 pedestrian crossings per day in 2035.

Hyderabadâ€™s Erragadda area has a new foot overbridge across National Highway 65, constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 5 crore. The bridge was constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at the ESI hospital in the Erragadda division. Work on the foot overbridge was completed on November 10. The walkway of the bridge is 34.3 m long and 3 m wide, and it is built at a height of 12 m, with a vertical clearance of 5.8 m. According to the GHMC, pedestrian movement across the road was estimated to be about 2,100 pedestrian crossings per day in 2020 and is projected to rise to 4,300 pedestrian crossings per day in 2035.

In a statement announcing the completion of the foot overbridge, GHMC said that it will aid pedestrians crossing NH 65 to reach commercial establishments, colleges and the residential colonies on either side of the road in Erragadda and Sanathnagar, around ESI hospital, Dr BRKR Government Ayurvedic Medical College, Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda Rythu Bazaar and ESI bus stop. The foot overbridge also has elevators and escalators, keeping in mind senior citizens and persons with disabilities, GHMC said.

GHMC is also set to construct a foot overbridge near GVK One mall on Road no.1, Banjara Hills, at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The foot overbridge will be constructed using mild steel, with a width of about 55 metres, and will have a â€˜3D effectâ€™. It will have an escalator on both sides, as well as elevators on both sides with a capacity of 10 persons each. Eight CCTV cameras will also be installed. The design of the bridge will also include a ceiling and cladding along the edge of the footpath, the GHMC had earlier said.

