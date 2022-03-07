Hyderabad to get Microsoft's largest data centre in India with Rs 15k cr investment

The Hyderabad data centre region will be an addition to the existing network of three regions in India across Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Microsoft on Monday, March 7, announced the establishment of its latest data centre region in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad data centre region will be an addition to the existing network of three regions in India across Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai. "Microsoft and Telangana have a long history, with Hyderabad hosting one of the largest Microsoft offices in the world, and I am happy to see the relationship grow," said KT Rama Rao, Industries Minister and TRS working president.

The data centre will offer the entire Microsoft portfolio across the cloud, data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), productivity tools, and customer relationship management (CRM) with advanced data security -- for enterprises, start-ups, developers, education, and government institutions.

Announcing the establishment of the data centre, KTR said that it would be the largest data centre investment in India by Microsoft of over Rs 15,000 crore. “Happy to announce that Hyderabad will be the destination for @Microsoft largest Data Center investment in India with an investment of over ₹15,000 crores #HappeningHyderabad #TriumphantTelangana An iconic moment in the development story of Telangana!(sic)” KTR tweeted.

"A Microsoft data centre region provides a competitive advantage to our digital economy and is a long-term investment in our country's potential," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development & IT. To support customer needs for high availability and resiliency, Microsoft launched Azure Availability Zones in December 2021 in its Central India data centre region.

Microsoft's customers in India are Jio, Inmobi, Infosys, TCS, ICICI, Bajaj Finserv, Apollo Hospitals, Mahindra, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Piramal, State Bank of India, Flipkart, Pidilite, and Amity, among others.

"The new data centre will augment Microsoft's cloud capabilities and capacity to support those working across the country. It will also support new entrepreneurial opportunities while meeting critical security and compliance needs," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

Microsoft is aiming to have a 100% renewable energy supply equivalent to the electricity consumed by its data centres by 2025.