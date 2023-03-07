Hyderabad fuel station worker killed in attack by customers

The accused had an argument with the fuel pump workers after being asked to pay for fuel in cash, and the attack was captured on CCTV.

A worker at a petrol bunk was killed and another injured in an attack by three customers during an argument over the mode of payment near Narsingi on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The incident occurred past midnight on Monday, March 6, and the police have launched a hunt for the three accused who escaped after the attack. According to the police, the suspects had arrived in a car at the pump station for fuel. The workers told them that the bunk had closed for the day. The customers, however, requested them to fill the tank as they had to travel a long distance. The bunk employees relented and filled the tank.

At the time of bill payment, one of the accused handed over his credit card. The bunk cashier informed that there was no swiping machine, and asked the accused to pay in cash. The accused entered into an argument with the cashier and allegedly attacked him. Sanjay, one of the bunk employees, intervened and asked the customer not to assault him. Enraged over this, the customer allegedly thrashed Sanjay. The employee reportedly collapsed after one of the accused hit him on his head.

Sanjay died before he could be taken to the hospital. The attackers escaped in the car. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. Narsingi police identified the accused as Narender, Mallesh and Anoop, all residents of Janwada village and launched a search for them.