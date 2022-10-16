Hyderabad father-son duo murdered at home, property dispute alleged

Narasimha Murthy (78) and his son Srinivas (35) were killed at their Uppal residence, and family members have told the police that they had been engaged in a property dispute with relatives for years.

A 78-year-old man and his son were brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants in the Uppal area of Hyderabad on Friday, October 14. The assailants barged into Narasimha Murthy's house and murdered him and his son Srinivas (35) with sharp-edged weapons. The incident occurred in Hanuman Sai Nagar under the limits of Uppal police station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. A property dispute case with extended family pending in court is suspected to have led to the murders. Rachakonda police have formed teams to nab the culprits.

The incident happened around 6 am on Friday, a police official told the media. He said that while Narasimha Murthy was sitting at the entrance of his house, two persons entered from a hostel building across the house and attacked him with deadly weapons. A domestic worker tried to intervene, but escaped as the assailants threatened her, the police officer said. The son, Srinivas, who arrived to help his father, was also attacked and killed immediately, he added. Based on a complaint from Narasimha Murthyâ€™s son Venkatesh, police have registered a case.

Srinivas, a software engineer, had recently arrived from Malaysia to stay with his father, according to family members. He was living on the first floor while his father was residing on the ground floor.

According to The Hindu, police recovered a bag, footwear and other items from the crime scene, suspected to have been left behind by the assailants. Narasimha Murthyâ€™s family members have told the police that the victims had been engaged in a property dispute with their relatives for years. They also alleged that Narasimha Murthy was attacked around two years ago during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

With IANS inputs