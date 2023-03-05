Hyderabad to face water supply cut for over 48 hrs: List of affected areas

HMWSSB said that drinking water tankers will be provided free of cost to affected areas.

Parts of Hyderabad will face disruption in drinking water supply for over 48 hours between March 8 and 10, due to railway track work near the Godavari main water pipeline near Kukunoorpally in Siddipet district. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials inspected the pipeline work and said that people in affected areas will be supplied water for free through tankers. HMWSSB Managing Director Dana Kishore said he instructed workers to finish the pipeline works in 48 hours instead of 66 hours, and to ensure that water supply resumed by March 10. Around 2.5 lakh water connected will be affected by the pipeline works.

According to the HMSWWB, the following areas in Hyderabad will be affected by water disruption starting from March 8 â€” Shapur reservoir commanding area, Chintal reservoir commanding area, Jeedimetla/Vani Chemicals, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram and Suraram reservoir commanding areas, Defence Colony reservoir commanding area, Nagaram/Dammaiguda, Keesara, Ring Main-III online supplies, Kompally, Gondlapochampally areas, Kondapaka (Jangaon, Siddipet), Pragnapur (Gajwel), Alair (Bhongir), Ghanpur (Medchal/Shameerpet), Part of Cantonment Area, MES and Turkapally Biotech Park and parts of Kapra municipality.

The following areas in Hyderabad will witness partial disruption of water supply â€” Borabanda reservoir commanding area, Venkatagiri reservoir commanding area, Banjara Hills reservoir commanding area, Erragadda, Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, KPHB, Malaysian Township reservoir commanding area, Lingampally to Kondapur, Gopalnagar, Mayurnagar reservoirs commanding area, parts of Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet and Bachupally.

South Central Railway has taken up construction of a new railway track from Manoharabad in Medak district to Kothapalli in Sircilla district. The Godavari main water pipeline, which supplies water to Hyderabad, is located near this new track at Kukunoorpally in Siddipet district. Hyderabad will face water supply disruption as bridge passing-bypassing and interconnection works are being done on the water pipeline for the railway track to cross through it.

According to a press release issued by HMWSSB on Saturday, March 4, MD Dana Kishore advised officials to hire additional staff to complete the pipeline works on time.The press release stated that due to the pipeline work, around 2.5 lakh water connections in the city will face disruption. HMWSSB stated in the press release that water will be supplied to affected areas free of cost through tankers, and that slums and low-income neighbourhoods will be given priority. Private tankers will be permitted if needed, HMWSSB said, adding that affected government hostels and hospitals in the areas will also be provided water tankers free of cost.