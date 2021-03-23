Hyderabad engineering student allegedly dies by suicide over backlogs

According to preliminary investigation by the police, the student was upset over her academic performance.

news Crime

A fourth year engineering student was found dead in an empty plot beside her hostel early on Tuesday morning in Maisammaguda area of Petbasheerabad police limits on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The incident came to light as the inmates of the hostel and other locals alerted the police, who also dispatched a CLUES team to collect evidence from the scene.

Petbasheerabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramalingam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Padmaja and other officials visited the spot.

According to police officials, the 22-year-old student hails from Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district, and was doing an engineering course in a private engineering college in Medchal.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the student was having "performance issues" with academics and was trying to clear the backlogs of last semester.

Ramesh S, Inspector and Station House Officer (SHO) of Petbasheerabad police station, told TNM, "The student was found dead in an empty plot right next to the hostel where she is residing. There are injuries on her body.

A case under Section 174 of the CrPC (Suspicious death) has been registered and investigation is underway."

He further added, "Based on preliminary investigation, we found out that the student was upset over her backlogs.

The investigation is still underway and we will find out if there are any other reasons behind the tragic death."

The police have not recovered any note and have spoken to a few friends of the 22-year-old.

The body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem and other formalities, before it would be handed over to the family of the student.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726, Click here for working helplines across India.