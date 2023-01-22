Hyderabad EFLU student fell off building by accident, cops confirm

While it was initially suspected to be a case of suicide, the Osmania University police have confirmed that Anjali’s death was an accident.

A 22-year-old student of the English and Foreign Languages University in Hyderabad died on Saturday, January 21, after accidentally falling off her hostel building. The student, Anjali Chillar, was a native of Haryana. While it was initially suspected to be a case of suicide, the Osmania University police have confirmed after an investigation that the death was an accident.

The police established this after taking the statement of Anjali’s roommate, who witnessed the incident. According to the roommate, Anjali was sitting on the parapet wall of the building and swinging her legs when the incident happened. “The victim and her mother were apparently fighting over something. The mother had called her on the phone. When her roommate approached Anjali to hand her the phone, she was reluctant to talk. She was swinging her legs, and suddenly lost balance and fell off the building,” Osmania University Station House Office L Ramesh Naik told TNM.

Anjali was sitting on the fourth floor of the hostel building in the campus. She was in her second year of Masters in English. Meanwhile, Anjali’s parents have collected her body and left for Haryana.