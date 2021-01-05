Hyderabad doctors successfully remove toy bulb from 9-year-old child's lungs

The child had been rushed to hospital with symptoms of profuse cough and difficulty in breathing.

A team of doctors at a Hyderabad hospital removed a bulb from a nine-year-old boy's lungs after he had accidentally swallowed it. The nine-year-old, Prakash, a resident of Mahabubnagar in Telangana, had accidentally swallowed the toy bulb while playing on Monday. He was immediately rushed to Medicover Hospitals in Hyderabad with symptoms of profuse cough and difficulty in breathing.

According to doctors, the CT scan of his chest revealed a foreign body in the right main bronchus extending on to the lower bronchus. The hospital said in a statement that if it had been left unattended, it could have led to serious life-threatening complications as the toy bulb (foreign body) was obstructing the airway and could have moved around as well

A decision was taken to perform a 'Pediatric Rigid Bronchoscopy' and the same was done under general anaesthesia by Raghu Kanth, a senior consultant Interventional Pulmonologist along with an anaesthetist team led by Vijay, the hospital said in the statement. The team successfully removed the toy bulb and also conducted bronchoscopy to check foreign body remnants.

The hospital said that after the surgery, the boy was absolutely fine and was discharged the same day without any complications.

"Ingestion of foreign bodies is a relatively common problem encountered in the paediatric age group. Children tend to explore the environment by inserting objects into their mouths. Most of these items can be inevitably swallowed," said doctor Raghu Kanth, who carried out the surgery. "Ingestion of foreign bodies is also a significant cause of parental anxiety. Foreign body inhalation is a potentially serious problem that peaks in children," he added.

"The phenomenon of foreign bodies' inhalation is a worldwide problem. Many patients who have inhaled foreign bodies are symptomatic and sometimes life risk if it is in major airways," he added.