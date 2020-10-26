Hyderabad doctor booked for negligence after 7-yr-old who visited clinic dies

The boy had developed a fever and was given an injection on Friday morning, but he died later that evening.

A seven-year-old boy died in Hyderabad allegedly due to medical negligence, when he was being treated by a doctor. The parents of B Shashi Kumar had taken him to a local clinic at Karwan in Tappachabutra on Friday morning and they said that he died later that evening. The boy had a fever on Friday, and according to the statement given to the police, he was administered an injection and given medicines at the clinic.

The boy was asleep after coming home. However, by evening, the boy turned unresponsive when the parents tried to wake him up for dinner. He was immediately rushed to Niloufer hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, the Tappachabutra police told mediapersons. The police have booked a case of negligence against the doctor and investigation is ongoing. The body of the seven-year-old has been sent to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for a post mortem.

In the second week of October, two women senior citizens approached the Panjagutta police station with complaints against a doctor at a private hospital after they lost their eyesight. One of the women, 65-year-old K Kalavathi, a homemaker from Domalguda, said that she underwent two surgeries, and lost partial sight after the first cataract surgery. She was then referred to another doctor at the same hospital. She lost her eyesight completely after the second surgery, reported the Times of India. Another woman, 72-year old D Padma from Gandhi Nagar, had also undergone cataract surgery with similar results.

Earlier in August, the SR Nagar police booked a case against a government hospital after a 23-year-old woman identified as Janaki died after giving birth, allegedly after her C-section surgery was carried out by a nurse taking instructions from a doctor on a video call. The alleged negligence was reported at a government hospital at Sri Ram Nagar near Moti Nagar, reported Telangana Today. Police say the woman and the child developed complications the next day and were rushed to Niloufer hospital, where the woman died.