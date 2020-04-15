Hyderabad doctor attacked by kin of patient awaiting COVID-19 test result

The kin demanded that the patient be discharged after two people in the isolation ward tested positive.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In another case of healthcare personnel being attacked while on COVID-19 duty, a doctor was allegedly assaulted by the son of a man under quarantine at the isolation ward of a hospital in Hyderabad. They had an argument after two other patients in the ward tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Dr Nagender, Medical Superintendent of the Osmania General Hospital, relatives of the 55-year old man, admitted to the isolation ward on Monday, demanded that he be discharged after two people in the same ward tested positive for coronavirus.

During the argument, the patient's son allegedly attacked a junior doctor on duty, he said.

"The man in the isolation ward and his son wanted to leave the hospital despite being counselled that he will not be discharged as his medical report was awaited," the official said, adding the patient later "absconded" from the ward, but was traced near the hospital.

Amid the drama, the man managed to give the slip, but was traced from a nearby area, Dr Nagender, Medical Superintendent of the Osmania General Hospital, said.

Police said that they have registered a case based on the complaint of the doctor, who alleged that he was threatened by the attendants of the patient.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) demanded enhanced security at the hospital. Staff at the hospital also complained that attendants were entering the isolation wards and creating problems for them.

In the wake of the incident, it was also decided by the health authorities to shift all the suspected COVID-19 cases, including the 55-year old man, to the Gandhi Hospital, which is the designated facility to treat coronavirus cases.

On April 1, a duty doctor and staff at Gandhi Hospital were allegedly assaulted by the kin of a 49-year-old coronavirus patient, who died while undergoing treatment there.

The incident had triggered much furore following which policemen with Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) were deployed outside the hospital's main building and attendants were barred from entering the premises.

Read:

Attack on Hyderabad doctors shows failed communication about COVID-19, say experts

'It's our duty': Meet the family of doctors from Telangana fighting COVID-19

Hyderabad on high alert after city reports 33 new COVID-19 cases in a day, total at 249