Hyderabad Deccan Hospital loses permit for COVID-19 treatment due to overcharging

Last week, the kin of a patient had alleged that Deccan Hospital charged him lakhs of rupees and did not provide basic services.

The Telangana government on Monday issued orders revoking the permission of Deccan Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, from conducting COVID-19 treatment after it was found to be fleecing the patients.

Using the powers under the Director, Public Health and Family Welfare under Public Health Act-1897 and the Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act-2002, the Director Public Health revoked the hospital’s permission for treating COVID-19 patients.

The Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao in a media statement said, “The government has clearly mentioned in the Government Order (GO) that any deviation to the implementation of ceiling would attract action. In spite of clear ceiling guidelines, it has been observed that M/S. Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda, Hyderabad has been charging exorbitant rates, improper billing and not adhering to the ceiling guidelines. Several complaints have been received against M/S Deccan Hospitals. On enquiry by the District Medical and Health Officer Hyderabad, the complaints against M/S Deccan Hospitals given by various sources were found to be correct.”

The statement added, “Henceforth M/S Deccan Hospital is not permitted to admit and treat any confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases. The patients who are already admitted in the hospital shall be treated until the time of recovery and charged as per the government orders. Failure to comply with the instructions of the government shall lead to cancellation of the hospital registration in total.”

The action against Deccan Hospital was initiated following a complaint from Radesh Reddy, a resident of Dubbacherla village in Maheshwaram mandal.

On July 29, 20-year-old Radesh, who lost both his parents to COVID-19, took to Twitter, alleging that the hospital exploited him by charging lakhs of rupees and not providing basic service to his father. The sheer apathy by the hospital staff went viral with several expressing outrage against the hospital and the government. Minister of Industries and son of the Chief Minister, KT Rama Rao took notice of the complaint and sought action against the hospitals which have been overcharging patients.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health also said that the investigation against other private hospitals too, which may be overcharging is underway.