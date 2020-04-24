Hyderabad crosses 40 degrees, IMD issues 4-day thunderstorm warning

Maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 40 degrees to 42 degrees in isolated pockets of Telangana during the day on Friday.

With temperatures rising in Telangana, Hyderabad witnessed a maximum temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius on Thursday, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms for the next few days in the state. The IMD said that the maximum temperature witnessed by the capital city was a deviation of 2.1 degrees more than normal.

Adilabad witnessed the highest temperature in Telangana at 42.3 degrees, followed by Nizamabad at 42 degrees and Ramagundam and Mahaabubnagar at 41 degrees each. Areas like Khammam and Badrachalam saw temperatures rise to 40.6 degrees, while Hanamkonda and Medak saw temperatures hover just below 40 degrees.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana," the warning by the IMD for Friday and Saturday states.

On Sunday and Monday, the IMD warned that," Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana."

A similar trend was also noticed in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, especially the Rayalaseema region as the maximum temperature in Kurnool rose to 42.7 degrees, followed by 41.8 degrees in Anantapur and 41.6 degrees in Kadapa.

The IMD said that "Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari."

Hyderabad saw temperatures soar this week even as consecutive showers in the evening on some days of the week did not bring temperatures down.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the district of Hyderabad has seen a 16% deviation from normal in rainfall this year, whereas the districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy, which constitute parts of Secunderabad and Cyberabad, have seen a rainfall deviation of 14% and 7% from normal respectively.

