Hyderabad court restrains Revanth Reddy from linking KTR to Tollywood drugs case

KTR had earlier instituted a civil suit for defamation and for grant of perpetual injunction against Revanth Reddy for making allegations linking him with the drugs scandal.

Hyderabad's city civil court on Tuesday directed Congressâ€™ Telangana unit chief A Revanth Reddy not to make any statement linking state minister KT Rama Rao with the drugs scandal currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in Telangana. A judge passed an ex-parte and interim injunction while hearing the petition filed by the minister against Revanth Reddy. Rama Rao, in his petition, claimed that Revanth Reddy made various slanderous and defamatory statements and allegations linking him with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the ED.

Taking into consideration the arguments made by the minister's counsel and the documents filed before the court, the judge passed an interim injunction restraining Revanth Reddy and his agents or any person representing him from making any further derogatory, libelous or scandalous statements either by way of print or electronic media and/or in public or in private including the social media and the internet, linking the minister with the ongoing investigation.

The court had further issued a notice to Revanth Reddy and adjourned the matter to October 20. KTR, as the minister is popularly known, had said that he instituted a civil suit for defamation and for grant of perpetual injunction against Revanth Reddy for making baseless allegations linking him with the drugs scandal.

The civil suit contends that the said investigations are being done against the said accused and as a part of the investigation, various persons are being examined with none of whom has KTR any association or link for the alleged acts. Revanth Reddy earlier in a tweet challenged KTR to take up a white challenge, (which proves that one is free from using any drugs) which led to the war of words between the leaders, after which, KTR approached the city civil court filing the defamation case against Revanth Reddy.

