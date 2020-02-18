Hyderabad court defers verdict in case of LeT operative Tunda to March 3

Tunda, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative and bomb expert has been charged with conspiring to commit a terror strike during Ganesh festival in Hyderabad in 1998.

news Court

A court in Hyderabad on Tuesday adjourned the verdict in a case pertaining to the terror suspect Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda to March 3. The Nampally Criminal Court posted the case to the next month as the judge was on leave. The verdict was set to be pronounced on February 4 earlier but was adjourned to February 18.

Tunda, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative and bomb expert, is an accused in the 1998 Saleem Junaid module case that is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Hyderabad Central Crime Station.

77-year-old Tunda was arrested by central agencies in 2013 from the Indo-Nepal border. Currently lodged in the Ghaziabad jail in Uttar Pradesh, he is facing terror charges in various places in the country.

Tunda allegedly trained youngsters to commit terror activities in India. He along with Junaid, a Pakistani national, allegedly conspired to commit a terror strike during the Ganesh festival in Hyderabad in 1998.

In 2013, when the Hyderabad police had filed a plea in a Delhi court seeking Tunda's custody, it had said that the case against him was registered on July 2, 1998, over a complaint that "activities were going on in order to wage war against the government and to create unrest in India and to cause damage to the internal security of India."

The terror suspect presently faces several charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, Explosives Substances Act, Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

Tunda, who is also reported to have worked with LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, was one of the 20 terrorists that the Indian government had asked Pakistan to hand over after the terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

With IANS and PTI inputs