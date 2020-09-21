Hyderabad corporator arrested after woman posts videos of him assaulting her

The accused has been booked under charges of criminal intimidation.

news Crime

Serilingampally Corporator R Nagender Yadav, who allegedly attacked a young woman on September 12 in Hyderabad, has been arrested by the Cyberabad police following a complaint by the victim. The 53-year-old corporator belongs to the ruling party of Telangana, the TRS.

The police have filed a case against the accused under Section 506 of Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation). The accused was arrested on September 19 and was produced before the district court for a judicial remand, according to information received from the police.

The issue came to light when the complainant and her sister had taken to social media on September 14 to post videos of the alleged assault, which later went viral on social media.

From the footage, it can be seen that the argument began when the victim asked the Corporator to remove his car that was blocking the pathway leading to her house. Both the victim and the accused are the residents of Laxmi Vihar in Nallagandla.

The victim had narrated the sequence of events in a social media post on Instagram. She had alleged that she was returning home at around 10 pm and Nagender Yadav’s car was in the way, making it hard for her to make the turn into our house. She had said that she had asked him to move the car but was rebuffed. “After a lot of discussion and making me wait alone in the car for 20 minutes, he finally removed it but it wasn’t very civil (you can hear him trying to threaten me in the end). I was feeling unsafe so I ran towards my house,” she added in the Instagram post.

“In a sort of retaliation, he made the security call our house, claiming that an ambulance was coming (the ambulance wasn’t actually there, it was a show that he put on using the siren of his vehicle. HE DEMANDED we move our car which was parked right in front of our house in our usual space,” she added. She said that they entertained his request, and that she was filming this whole event, “because I was feeling unsafe and I wanted video proof that we were complying to his requests.”

This is when the corporator allegedly attacked her for recording the incident.

“HE ATTACKED ME in an attempt to knock my phone out of my hand because I was recording the event, and in the process HE HIT ME ON MY FACE AND BACK AND CORNERED ME AGAINST THE WALL! OUR SECURITY GUARD (in blue) WAS PRESENT AND DIDN’T DO ANYTHING, he also said he didn’t see anything. All the proof is attached as video and pictures, my sister even did an Instagram live stream to a few people as witnesses to the event. In the video you can see our neighbours, who are related to NAGENDER YADAV, also using crude language and hurling insults at us for no reason,” she had said in the Instagram post.