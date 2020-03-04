Hyderabad coronavirus patient recovering well, asymptomatic now: Hospital

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent P Shravan Kumar said, "He had fever initially. He is asymptomatic now. He has no fever and his blood pressure is fine."

news Coronavirus

Authorities in Telangana have said that the condition of the patient from Hyderabad who was admitted to an isolated ward at Gandhi Hospital is stable. This, after rumours circulated on social media that the patient had died.

Speaking to TNM, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent P Shravan Kumar said, "He had fever initially. He is asymptomatic now. He has no fever and his blood pressure is fine."

Stating that around 50 people had been isolated in the city, he added, "I received 20 reports today (Wednesday), all are negative."

Confirming that the condition of the patient was stable, Vijay Kumar, state nodal officer for Coronavirus detection said, "It is just a rumour doing the rounds. We are constantly monitoring his health and he is getting better."

Meanwhile, reports suggested that another employee of an IT firm in the city's Cyberabad area also showed symptoms of the coronavirus. However, the government is yet to officially confirm the same.

On Tuesday, the Telangana government said that a three-member ministerial committee held a meeting with top officials to review the situation. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs 100 crore for necessary infrastructure and other measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Health Minister Etala Rajender told reporters after the meeting that over 3,000 beds would be ready for isolation of patients with suspected symptoms of coronavirus while 250 to 300 beds would be arranged for treatment of positive cases, if necessary.

The beds would be arranged at the Military Hospital, Chest Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital and Vikarabad Hospital, all government-run facilities. In addition to these hospitals, the infrastructure at private medical colleges in and around Hyderabad would also be used.

Rajender also said that with regard to the positive patient, 88 people who were in contact with him had been identified, and were being monitored.

Stating that there was no reason to panic, he appealed to people not to believe rumours or false information about coronavirus. He also called on people to take precautions while visiting public places. He said they should use kerchiefs while sneezing and coughing.

Read:

Hyd coronavirus victim's Bengaluru flatmate has no significant symptoms, placed in isolation

Telangana's AYUSH dept distributes homeopathy medicine for coronavirus, draws flak