Hyderabad cops bust two hawala networks, seize Rs 1.74 crore

Police arrested nine persons in two separate hawala networks busted over the past two days, in Troop Bazaar and Shahinayathgunj areas.

news Hyderabad News

The Hyderabad police, on Saturday, October 22, busted a hawala racket in the city â€“ the second such case in two days, and arrested five persons from whom they seized Rs 63.50 lakh. The illegal hawala racket was found operating from an electrical godown of an establishment called Ranuja Marketing in Troop Bazaar. Police said they raided the godown, while hawala money was being collected and distributed. The police in a statement, said that the accused were found in possession of a huge amount of unaccounted Indian currency kept in a bag and a polythene cover.

The owner of the godown, Kanti Lal, told the police that he was acting as a sub-operator in the hawala business run by a man named Jog Singh. On Jog Singhâ€™s instructions, Kanti Lal sends and receives hawala money to customers, and is associated with other hawala operators like Kishore Singh, who was also arrested along with Kanti Lal, police said. On Saturday, Kanti Lal handed over Rs 42 lakh to two men â€“ Fareed and Sandeep Singh â€“ and received Rs 21.5 lakh from Kishore Singh and Pep Singh, police said. These transactions took place on the instructions of the main operator Jog Singh, who is absconding, the statement added.

As Kanti Lal, the owner of the godown, failed to provide accounts for these amounts, the five persons â€” Kanti Lal, Kishore Singh, Pep Singh, Fareed and Sandeep Singh â€“ were apprehended by the police. Apart from the amount of Rs 63.5 lakh, a two-wheeler, five mobile phones and a cash counting machine were also seized.

Earlier on Saturday, the Hyderabad police had announced that they had apprehended four persons carrying out hawala transactions and seized Rs 1,10,73,400 of unaccounted cash from them. The accused â€“ Kamlesh, Ashok Kumar, Rahul Agarwal, Ratan Singh â€” were found operating from around the Shahinayathgunj and Begum Bazaar areas.