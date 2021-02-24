Hyderabad cops bust passport racket, 4 Bangladeshis and 2 police officers held

Investigation found as many as 72 passports were obtained fraudulently using fake Aadhaar cards.

news

The Cyberabad Police in Hyderabad on Tuesday said that they had busted a passport racket with the arrest of eight people including four Bangladeshis and two policemen. The accused were arrested for fraudulently obtaining Indian passports from Nizamabad district of Telangana. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar told a news conference that as many as 72 passports were fraudulently obtained. The police have sent reports to Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Hyderabad for cancellation of these passports.

"We have also requested the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to issue lookout circulars against the passport holders," the Commissioner said. The police are coordinating with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for the cancellation of 72 fake Aadhaar cards used to obtain passports. District Collectors and Superintendents of various districts of West Bengal are being apprised regarding these 72 persons.

Special teams have been formed to trace the passport holders and three absconding accused. The police busted the racket during an investigation taken up after three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on January 24 at Hyderabad airport when they were about to catch a flight to Dubai on a fraudulently obtained Indian passports, investigation officials said.

The police said that the accused stayed at Bodhan in Nizamabad districts and an agent from West Bengal arranged fake Aadhaar cards and helped them obtain Indian passports fraudulently. During the subsequent investigation, police found that many others fraudulently obtained Indian passports.

A sub-inspector of police and an assistant sub-inspector of police, who did the verification of passport applicants, were also arrested.

The arrested have been identified as Nitai Das alias Sanjib Dutta, Mohammed Rana Mia alias Sandip Mondal, Mohammed Hasibur Rehman alias Ramu Das, Parimal Bain alias Shivam alias Shovan, all Bangladeshi nationals, and Shahnaj Pail alias Sabuj, a resident of West Bengal. Mateen Ahmed Mirza, a resident of Nizamabad who created fake Aadhaar cards and policemen Peruka Mallesh Rao and B Anil Kumar were also arrested.

Sameer, a resident of West Bengal who helped the foreigners allegedly cross illegally into India and Manoj, also of West Bengal and Sadham Hussain, a flight ticket agent from Mumbai are absconding.