Hyderabad cops book Ekta Kapoor over alleged plagiarism in reality show Lock Upp

A Hyderabad-based manager of a media firm had approached the Hyderabad civil court alleging that the show â€˜Lock Uppâ€™ was plagiarised from his concept called â€˜The Jail.â€™

news Controversy

Television producer Ekta Kapoorâ€™s latest reality series Lock Upp has landed in trouble just as it is heading towards its finale, as the Hyderabad police have registered an FIR (First Information Report) against ALTBalaji, MX Player and Endemol Shine India for alleged plagiarism. Hyderabad-based Abdul Haleem Baig aka Sanober Baig, managing director of Pride Media, filed a complaint in the Supreme Court demanding the show be stopped and was directed to approach the lower court.

Later, the city civil court ordered the production companies and OTT platforms to stop airing the show from April 29. Baig has been fighting a legal battle with the makers of the show as he alleged plagiarism against them for copying his concept called â€˜The Jailâ€™. As per reports, Hyderabad Police have begun their inquiry.

"Shocked that the airing of the show has not stopped, I had to knock on the doors of the police. The Hyderabad Police after understanding and verifying the situation in detail have registered an FIR in the matter. The FIR dated May 4, 2022, at Kanchanbagh Police Station of Hyderabad and bearing the number 86/22 mentions the details," Baig said. In February, he had accused the show producer Abhishek Rege of stealing his idea.

The FIR was booked under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It names Ekta Kapoor, Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO of Balaji Telefilms, Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India, and Karan Bedi, CEO of MX Player.

Baig also said that Hyderabad police will reach Mumbai for further investigation on May 6, and alleged that the showâ€™s finale has been moved ahead keeping in light these developments to May 7 from May 9.