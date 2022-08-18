Hyderabad cops book BJP youth wing leader for abusing Owaisi

As Hyderabad MP Owaisi’s vehicle passed by a public stage on August 15, BJYM Hyderabad in charge Sai Ram Yadav referred to him as a “traitor” and threatened to step on his chest and make him say ‘Bharat mata ki jai.’

news Controversy

The Hyderabad police have booked Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Hyderabad in charge Sai Ram Yadav, also known as Laddu Yadav, after he abused All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a public programme. According to the suo moto case registered by the Afzalgunj police, on August 15, Yadav had erected a stage in a public place without prior police permission. As Hyderabad MP Owaisi’s vehicle passed by, Yadav referred to him as a “traitor” and threatened to “step on his chest” and make him say ‘Bharat mata ki jai’.

The case was registered based on a complaint from Afzalgunj Sub-Inspector of Police J Veerababu who was on duty at Begum Bazaar Chatri where the incident occurred. According to the complaint, Yadav had erected a stage in a public place at Begum Bazaar Chatri for taking out a bike rally, without prior police permission. The programme began at 10 am and due to the huge gathering at the state, the road was blocked and the free flow of traffic was obstructed, according to the SI.

As Owaisi passed through the stage, Yadav, speaking in the public addressing system in Dakhni, allegedly passed an abusive statement addressed to the AIMIM chief. According to the complaint, Yadav said, “You traitor, as long as you’re alive, you will remain our enemy,” and “The man who refuses to say ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ just passed by. I will put my feet on your chest and make you say it.” A video of the incident shows Yadav making the comments on the mic as the crowd cheered loudly.

After the program concluded in the afternoon, the Afzalgunj station house officer (SHO) also received a message from Owaisi, the complaint said. Yadav has been booked under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in March 2016, Owaisi had responded to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks that young people must be taught to chant slogans in support of India and said that he would not chant ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ even if a knife is put to his throat. “Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that one must chant ‘Bharat mata ki jai’,” Owaisi had said.

Also read:

Bilkis Bano case: KTR, Owaisi condemn release of rape and murder convicts

‘No question of apology’: Man who fired at Owaisi continues threats after bail