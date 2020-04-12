Hyderabad cop tries chasing lockdown violator, seriously injured in accident

The incident took place at Bahadurpally at the outskirts of Hyderabad.

A policeman who attempted to chase an unidentified person for violating the lockdown in Telangana suffered serious injuries after he met with an accident, where he hit his head on a boulder.

The incident took place at Bahadurpally at the outskirts of Hyderabad, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Dundigal Police Station under the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The constable, identified as 32-year-old Ramahchandraiah, was on duty on Saturday morning at a checkpost when he saw a motorist approaching them hastily take a u-turn and speed away.

Suspecting that the motorist was carrying toddy, which has been banned during the lockdown, the constable called Krishna Murthy, who is the owner of a kirana shop near the checkpost. Ramachandraiah got onto Krishna's bike as a pillion rider, and the two began chasing the motorist, reports stated.

Their chase led them to the Balanagar-Narsapur highway where construction work was underway and there was debris and loose gravel on the road. Due to this, Krishna lost control of his vehicle and the constable was thrown off the two-wheeler. He hit his head on a boulder, and suffered serious injuries. The man they were chasing, however, got away.

Ramahchandraiah was rushed to a private hospital nearby and later shifted to a hospital in Somajiguda, where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors said that his condition is critical.

On learning about the incident, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar visited the hospital and interacted with Ramahcandraiah's relatives and assured them of taking care of his treatment. He also spoke to the doctors treating the constable and enquired about his condition.

However, in a bizarre move, the Dundigal police registered a case against the shop owner Krishna, who suffered minor injuries in the accident. He has been booked under Section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, the police said that it was due process and they will consider dropping the charges during the course of their investigation.

