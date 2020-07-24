Telangana on Thursday recorded 1,567 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total active cases to 11,052. So far, the state has registered 50,826 cases and 39,327 recoveries.

With nine fatalities on Friday, the death toll in the state reached 447. According to the Director of Public Health, the COVID-19 mortality rate in the state stands at 0.87% while 77.3% patients have recovered, with 21% patients availing treatment in different hospitals.

Of 13,367 samples tested on Thursday, maximum 662 new cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) while 213 cases were from Rangareddy district. Medchal registered 33 cases and Sangareddy 32. For the first time, Warangal Urban has reported 75 fresh cases.

Suryapet reported 39 cases while Nalgonda saw 44 and Mahbubnagar 61 cases behind Rajanna Siricilla which reported 62 cases. Kamareddy and Mahbubabad together saw 33 cases. Jayashankar Bhupalapally reported as many as 25 cases and Warangal Rural 22 cases.

Nagarkurnool in southern Telangana saw 51 cases. Nizamabad saw 38 new cases in northern Telangana.

Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare doesn't provide a district-wise aggregation of active cases.

A total of 3,22,326 samples were tested in the state so far diagnosing 50,826 cases. The bulletin by the Director of Public Health claimed the state is conducting 8,058 tests per million people with a cumulative positivity rate of 15.8%.

The state has 17,801 beds earmarked for treating COVID-19 patients in 61 government hospitals across the state. Of them, 1,616 are oxygen beds while 471 are ventilator beds.

As on Thursday, Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad which is the stateâ€™s Centre of Excellence for COVID-19 care, has 1,226 beds vacant out of total 1,896 beds.

The state has 16 government testing centres for COVID-19 across the state and 23 private labs. In GHMC limits alone, there are nine designated government hospitals for COVID-19 while Yadadri has four and Sangareddy has five hospitals.

The government states that they are providing a home isolation kit for those who are undergoing home quarantine. The kit includes some essential medicines, tablets, gloves, sanitisers, soaps, masks.

In its official communication, the government has said that patients with moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19 should go to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, where the state has made elaborate arrangements for treatment and management. Patients who are symptomatic but are yet to be confirmed for COVID-19 and require testing should go to District Hospital, King Koti, Fever Hospital and Chest Hospital.

The official bulletin stated, "Sufficient beds are available in government hospitals. Based on the clinical requirements beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in government hospitals."