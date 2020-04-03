Hyderabad civic body uses lockdown to repair roads and expeditie construction work

The civic body has expedited construction projects in different parts of Hyderabad, that are part of its Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

With a large number of vehicles off the streets due to the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is using the time to repair roads across the city.

It has also expedited construction projects in different parts of Hyderabad, that are part of its Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The SRDP is part of the state government's plan to construct multi-layer flyovers and underpasses at over 20 junctions in the city, to avoid traffic jams in the future as the city expands rapidly.

Stating that the Telangana government had sanctioned SRDP works worth Rs 2,399 crore, the GHMC in a press note, said that work worth Rs 1,500 crore had already been completed.

"GHMC along with construction companies is taking special steps to take up works worth Rs 834 crore, covering around 11 SRDP works without causing any disturbance to neighbours or labourers during the lockdown period.Officials are of the opinion that the works can be completed as per schedule without any delay as there is no traffic on roads due to the lockdown," the civic body said.

Authorities said that officials are closely monitoring the work to ensure social distancing between the workers on the project site, and using machines wherever possible.

"Government has instructed the concerned companies to complete work worth Rs 436.52 core by the end of June. Construction companies are using the lockdown period as a chance and are geared up to complete the work as per schedule," the GHMC added.

The latest SRDP project to have been completed was the 990-meter long uni-directional flyover at Biodiversity junction, which begins at the DivyaSree Orion SEZ and ends after the crossroad, heading towards IKEA.

