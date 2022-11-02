Hyderabad child rape case: DAV School allowed to run till end of academic year

After a four-year-old was sexually assaulted by the school principal’s driver, the Education Department revoked the licence of DAV School in Banjara Hills.

The Telangana government has accorded temporary permission to DAV School in Banjara Hills branch to run for the current academic year. An official order regarding the same was issued Monday, on October 31, by the School Education Department. Earlier on October 21, the Telangana Education Ministry had ordered to revoke the licence of DAV school of Banjara hills branch after a four-year old student was sexually assaulted by school principal's personal driver, Rajani Kumar, in one of the classrooms. Both the driver and principal were arrested by the Banjara Hills police.

The October 31 order came after parents submitted an appeal to the government, for their children to continue in the same school for the remainder of the academic year. The government order stated that the DAV School licence was revoked, and that students would be shifted to other schools in the same neighbourhood based on availability of seats. However, parents have raised concerns including high fees, change of syllabus and difficulty in adjusting for the children. About 500 students across grades studied at the DAV School.

Considering the concerns, fresh orders were issued stating, “As per parents' choice, proposal for retention of students in BSD DAV public school, Banjara Hills branch, Hyderabad and relocation of students is agreed, and the DEO (District Education Officer) shall take necessary action.” It added that a new school management would be formed, which would include parents and senior officials of the state Education Department.

According to the order, a few parents had complained against certain teachers for their ‘misconduct’, and it stated that those found guilty will be removed from their posts.

Until the end of the academic year, the school would be under the watch of the Education Department, and the concerned Hyderabad District Education Official was asked to submit a status report every month for this academic year. Further, a report on the action taken to increase safety at schools must be submitted to the Telangana government by the Director of the School Education Department.