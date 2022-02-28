Hyderabad Central University student nabbed for buying LSD from dark web

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing has arrested several students and young professionals in different cases for peddling and consuming drugs.

The Hyderabad police have nabbed several people, including a student of Hyderabad Central University, a doctor from Banjara Hills, and several IT professionals and students among others, in a major drug bust involving three separate cases on Saturday, February 26. According to information shared by the officer of Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand, N Sai Vignesh, a student of HCU and a resident of Gajularamaram, is the main accused in one of the cases. He allegedly bought LSD blots on the dark web on multiple occasions and used them along with his friends, the police said.

According to Hyderabad police, Vignesh purchased 20 LSD blots in January this year and used them with his friends, and bought another 20 blots of LSD in February. Six others were also apprehended along with him for consuming drugs, while Vignesh is accused of peddling drugs as well. Another six persons accused in the case are absconding. All those who were apprehended by the police were gathered at Maitrivanam to use LSD when they were apprehended by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) based on a tip-off, police said, adding that 19 blots of LSD were seized from the accused. SR Nagar police and Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW) were also involved in the operation.

In another case, 10 drug peddlers and six drug consumers were apprehended by H-NEW, NISW and Karkhana police. Police seized a total of 10 grams of MDMA, 100 grams of hash oil, and 8 kg of ganja, worth Rs 5,40,000 in total. Those arrested include a Nigerian national residing in Pondicherry, and several others from Adilabad, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, involved in cultivation, transport and sale of ganja and hash oil. Six drug users, including a young doctor from Banjara Hills and young professionals working for various IT companies and consultancies in the city. According to the police, the accused would assemble at the Hockey Ground in Karkhana late in the night to sell drugs.

In another case, one person was nabbed for peddling drugs and four others for consuming drugs, by H-NEW, NISW, and Kachiguda police, who seized 2.5 kg of ganja from the accused.