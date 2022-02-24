Hyderabad cattle transportation incident: DGP warns those disrupting communal harmony

The police chief issued a warning after two groups clashed in Hyderabad as some men claiming to be gau rakshaks stopped a vehicle transporting cattle.

Telangana's in-charge Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, on Wednesday, February 23, warned all those trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state of strong action. The police chief issued a warning after Tuesday night's incident at Karmanghat area in Hyderabad when two groups clashed after some men claiming to be gau rakshaks stopped a vehicle transporting cattle. The incharge DGP held a meeting with Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and other senior officials to review the situation in the wake of the incident that occurred under the limits of Rachakonda commissionerate.

It was decided at the meeting that any attempt by individuals or groups to take law into their hands will not be tolerated, said a statement from the DGP's office. The Rachakonda commissionerate has booked five cases in connection with last night's incidents and also took a few accused into custody. The meeting made it clear that nobody violating law will be spared and history sheets and communal sheets will be opened against them.

The police officials said under no circumstances they will allow forces trying to spread communal hatred to damage the image of Telangana which is progressing at rapid pace. Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that five cases were booked at Meerpet and Saroornagar police stations in connection with the incidents that occurred on Tuesday night near Meerpet TKR Kaman and Saroornagar Karmanghat Hanuman Temple.

With regard to an altercation between cow vigilantes and cattle transporters, a case was registered against seven persons for illegally transporting cattle and attacking cow vigilantes. On a complaint by a cow vigilante, they were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle in which the calves were being transported was injured when cow vigilantes attacked him with iron rods. Two men who were bringing the animals called other accused to the spot and they chased the attackers into the premises of a nearby temple, and attacked them with intention to kill, the police said.

After the incident, a huge number of Hindu activists gathered at a Hanuman temple to stage a protest. When police tried to pacify them, they pelted stones injuring several police officers. A sub-inspector received severe head injuries. The mob continued stone pelting and damaged a number of police vehicles. All the seven accused transporting cattle and attacking cow vigilantes were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police also seized the vehicle in which they were illegally transporting animals and five calves.

Meanwhile, four cases were also registered against cow vigilantes for assaulting the driver of a cattle transport vehicle, damaging three police vehicles and injuring a sub inspector of police in stone pelting. However, no one was arrested.

The Police Commissioner said the situation was now under control. Strong police pickets have been posted with civil and special forces to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area. He appealed to people not to spread rumours through social media and maintain communal harmony.

