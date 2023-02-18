Hyderabad car driver scoots with Rs 7 cr worth jewellery

Police registered a case on a complaint by Radhika, who was running a jewellery business from her apartment at Madhapur.

Hyderabad police have launched a massive hunt for a driver who decamped with gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 7 crore. Srinivas, who was working as a driver for a woman running a jewellery business, escaped with a car containing the gold and diamond ornaments from Madhuranagar under SR Nagar police station limits on Friday. Police registered a case on a complaint by Radhika, who was running the business from her apartment at Madhapur.

According to the police, on the direction of Radhika, salesman Akshay had gone to a customer's house in Madhuranagar along with Srinivas (28) to deliver an order at a house. Akshay went into the house to deliver the jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh while Srinivas was waiting outside in the car. When the salesman came out, he found Srinivas missing along with the car. He had switched off his mobile phone.

Akshay alerted Radhika, who then lodged a complaint with the police. According to her, the gold and diamond ornaments were supposed to be returned to Sirigiri Raj Gems and Jewellers at Banjara Hills.

The police registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused.