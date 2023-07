Hyderabad braces for continued heavy rains as IMD extends red alert

The education department has issued an order on Thursday, extending holiday to Friday for all schools and colleges in the state including private and aided educational institutions.

Hyderabad city experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, July 26, resulting in severe waterlogging in several areas. The state government has declared a holiday on Friday in view of incessant rains and adverse conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates the likelihood of massive water pooling in low-lying regions, potential traffic congestion, uprooting of trees, and damage to electric poles. Meanwhile in Mulugu district, about 80 tourists who were near Muthyala Dhar were rescued in a late night operation. The administration is also shifting Children of a residential school in Mulugu district headquarters to other schools as a result of waterlogging.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Hyderabad on Thursday, warning of continued heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds at speeds of about 10-14 kmph.

“The red alert continues till Friday. We have 27 response teams all over the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. So far we received 30 complaints of tree falls water clogging. Some areas in Khairatabad, Kukatpally, Gajularamaram, LB nagar, Saroornagar, Uppal, Charminar, Aramghar areas are waterlogged as of now,” Prakash Reddy, Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management, at GHMC told TNM.

Due to the incessant downpour, the water level in the River Musi at the Moosaram Bagh Bridge has been rising, although traffic movement is still permitted as the water flow has not reached dangerous levels.

At Bhadrachalam, a second-level alert was issued as the water level reached 50 feet, and a third-level warning will be declared if it reaches 53 feet.

In the wake of IMD's warning Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari directed the District Collectors and Police Officers to step up vigil and be on high alert In a teleconference on Thursday. She said that NDRF, SDRF and Fire Service teams have been put on readiness to take up any rescue and relief measures in case of any emergency.

A special control room ( 7997950008, 7997959782, 040-23450779) to monitor the flood situation has been set up in the secretariat.

A viral video on Twitter showed the Kadem project in Nirmal district battling an overflow of water, raising concerns about potential flooding in the region. Officials are directed to take measures to shift the people living in the catchment areas to safer places near the project.

Water flowing above dam height of #KademProject, as reportedly 4 flood gates jammed.

Officials lifted 14 flood gates of #Kadem project in #Nirmal dist and 2.4 lakh cusecs water releasing to downstream, but receiving 3.8 lakh cusecs.#TelanganaRains #Telangana #TelanganaFloods pic.twitter.com/Twr3Wsv20Q— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 27, 2023

Moranchavagu in Moranchapalli village of Bhupalpally district has been in spate and as a result the entire village is submerged. The district administration has shifted the villagers of Moranchapalli village to a safer location.

As several colonies in Warangal and Hanamkonda town are under water due to heavy rains, the district administration is taking steps to evacuate the colony residents and shift them to safer places.

Earlier on Tuesday, 60 families in two villages of Charla area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district were evacuated and shifted to rehabilitation centers, according to police officials.

The IMD press release on Thursday also predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph across Telangana. Several districts, including Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy, have been issued red alert warnings, anticipating very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall of up to 200 mm in the next 48 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar districts and may record a rainfall over 100mm.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts.