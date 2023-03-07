Hyderabad boy killed in street dog attack: GHMC gives Rs 9.72 lakh compensation

On February 19, four-year-old Pradeep was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Hyderabad, and the incident was captured on CCTV.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 9.72 lakh to the family of four-year-old Pradeep, who was mauled to death by street dogs on February 19. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV and the visuals, which went viral, sparked fresh concern over street dog attacks in Hyderabad. GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal tweeted that she met Pradeepâ€™s family members and handed over a cheque for Rs 9,71,900. Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to Pradeepâ€™s family on Monday, March 6.

On February 19, Pradeep was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Hyderabadâ€™s Amberpet. The incident happened in a parking area near an automobile service centre, where Pradeepâ€™s father Gangadhar worked as a watchman. CCTV visuals showed the child walking alone in the parking lot when three dogs came running towards him, pinned him down, dragged him around and mauled him.

Following the incident, Union Minister Kishan Reddy blamed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and GHMC alleging negligence. On Monday, he visited Pradeepâ€™s family at their residence in Erukula Basti, Amberpet and consoled his parents.

https://twitter.com/GadwalvijayaTRS/status/1632759322483609601

Kishan Reddy, who is a Member of Parliament from the Secunderabad constituency, extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh from his salary and another Rs 1 lakh on behalf of BJP corporators. He also announced that he would take care of the expenses of Pradeepâ€™s sisterâ€™s education. He urged the Telangana government to bring in necessary amendments to current policies for a holistic approach to combat any such attacks by stray dogs, including shifting of dog sterilisation centres to low population density areas.

