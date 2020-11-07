Hyderabad BJP party worker who self-immolated, succumbs to injuries

25-year-old Srinivas of Yacharam mandal, had self-immolated in protest against the arrest of state party president Bandi Sanjay on November 1.

news Politics

A 25-year-old BJP worker who set himself on fire outside the partyâ€™s Telangana unit office in Hyderabad protesting the 'detention' of state party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night. Srinivas of Yacharam mandal, self-immolated in protest against the arrest of Bandi Sanjay on November 1.

Earlier, the stateâ€™s Minister for IT and working president of the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) had expressed concern over the BJP using the suicide attempt by the BJP party worker to incite violence ahead of bye-polls in Dubbaka assembly constituency.

The man had suffered severe burns in the incident on November 1 and died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at Yashoda hospital, BJP and hospital sources informed PTI.

The BJP cadre and police personnel tried to save the youth who was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. He was visited by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy and later by Bandi Sanjay who reportedly stopped his last day of the campaign early, to visit the party worker. Srinivas was later shifted to Yashoda Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The funeral was held at his native village in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district which was attended by Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders, BJP sources said.

Expressing grief over the death of the activist, Sanjay Kumar said in a statement that the former could not be saved though many efforts were made to save his life. He also appealed to party workers not to take the extreme step, and said nothing is achieved through suicides. It only causes agony to parents, he said. The party activists should keep up the fight and strive to herald a â€˜democratic Telanganaâ€™, he said.

On October 26, Sanjay Kumar was reportedly prevented by police from going to Dubbaka after police seized Rs 18.67 lakh cash from the house of a relative of M Raghunandan Rao, the BJP candidate for the Dubbak assembly constituency bye-poll.

A day after the BJP worker's suicide attempt, KT Rama Rao, the minister for IT wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner stating that he had received information from reliable sources, of BJP preparing to blow up the BJP party workerâ€™s suicide attempt to create ruckus in Hyderabad. The party leader also wrote to the Director-General of Police to look into the possibility of violence.

The BJP organised protests at many places in the state on Friday, and wanted the TRS government to take responsibility for the death of its activist as he was anguished over the "harassment" of BJP cadre by filing of police cases, according to state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy.

(With PTI inputs)