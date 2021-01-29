Hyderabad BJP MLA Raja Singh convicted for assaulting cops

Police registered a case alleging that the MLA assaulted and threatened officials.

A Hyderabad Special Court trailing the public representatives on Friday convicted BJP MLA Raja Singh in a case connection with the assault and threatening police force.



A Special Sessions court at the Nampally Court in Hyderabad convicting the MLA has given one year of imprisonment beside a fine of Rs 5000.

The court has granted the bail to the MLA in the same case and has also suspended the sentence for a month, allowing the accused MLA to appeal before the High Court. (In convictions for less that three years, the sentences are suspended).