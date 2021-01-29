Police registered a case alleging that the MLA assaulted and threatened officials.
A Hyderabad Special Court trailing the public representatives on Friday convicted BJP MLA Raja Singh in a case connection with the assault and threatening police force.
A Special Sessions court at the Nampally Court in Hyderabad convicting the MLA has given one year of imprisonment beside a fine of Rs 5000.
The court has granted the bail to the MLA in the same case and has also suspended the sentence for a month, allowing the accused MLA to appeal before the High Court. (In convictions for less that three years, the sentences are suspended).
In 2015 December, Dalit-Bahujan students under the banner of Osmania University (OU) Joint Action Committee (JAC) had organised a beef festival in the university premises. However, the MLA, who is known for his hate speeches, took exception to the event, staged a protest and started to stop the event along with his allies.
The police at that time detained the MLA at Bolarum police station in Secundrabad, however on learning of Raja Singh's police custody his supporters reached the police station and tried to meet him.
At the time, tension mounted at the police station as the MLA tried to meet his supporters.
Police registered a case alleging that the MLA assaulted and threatened officials and charged him under section IPC 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 criminal intimidation. Later, a charge sheet was filed by the police.
Reacting to the judgment, MLA Raja Singh said the incident happened in the backdrop of a beef festival event organised by Osmania University students as he gave a call for Chalo Osmania University.
Raja Singh said, "A case was registered against me at the Bollaram police station as I opposed the laticharge against the Karyakartas/cadres at the station, in that case the special court has given verdict for one year imprisonment, the court has also given one month time to appeal before the High Court and bail was also granted to me".