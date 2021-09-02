Hyderabad-based Biological E gets DGCI nod to conduct vaccine trials on children

The Union government has made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to Biological E for the 30 crore vaccines, ahead of approval.

news COVID-19 vaccine

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of its 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine on children aged between 5 and 18 years with certain conditions, sources said. The phase 2 and 3 clinical trials have be conducted as per approved protocol titled 'A Prospective, Randomised, Double-blind, Placebo controlled, Phase-2/3 Study to Evaluate Safety, Reactogenicity, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of Corbevax Vaccine in Children and Adolescents', a source said. The trial will be conducted across 10 sites in the country.

The permission was given on Wednesday after the recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee. The trial will be conducted in ten locations across the country. Biological E's shot, Corbevax, which is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine is currently undergoing phase 2/3 clinical trials on adults, sources had said earlier.

The government had in June announced that it made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to Biological E for the 30 crore vaccines. Meanwhile, the trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for phases 2 and 3 for children in the age group of 2 to 18 are underway, and its result is expected in September.

The Biological E COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been supported by the Government of India from preclinical stage to phase 3 studies. The Department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over Rs 100 crore but has also partnered with Biological E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, a Health Ministry statement had stated.

The Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has already received emergency use authorisation (EUA) to inoculate children in the age group of 12-18. It is expected to be administered from the first week of October. India's drug regulator in July granted permission to Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase 2/3 trials of Covovax on children aged 2 to 17 years with certain conditions.

India on Thursday reported 47,092 new coronavirus cases and 509 deaths. With this, the country's overall caseload rose to 3.29 crore and the death toll increased to 4.4 lakh.