Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to supply 20 million Covaxin doses to Brazil

The pharma company is also in talks with the Ukrainian government to supply them with the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19.

Bharat Biotech International Ltd on Friday confirmed that it has signed an agreement with Brazil for the supply of 20 million doses of Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19.

The Hyderabad-based company signed an agreement for the delivery of Covaxin during Q2 and Q3 2021.

The company said it is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against COVID-19 and aid its immunisation program against the virus.

There is a strong interest in Covaxin from many countries around the world, and the company is fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently, the vaccine maker said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Ukraine's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov visited Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The Ukrainian minister discussed supplying Covaxin for his country.

"We will soon firm up the Covaxin delivery plan for the mass vaccination of our people, and further strengthen our partnership on intranasal vaccine supplies after initial results from its Phase 1 trials," the company said.

Bharat Biotech is a vaccines and bio-therapeutics manufacturer and claims to have more than 145 global patents including a wide product portfolio of more than 16 vaccines, four bio-therapeutics, registrations in more than 123 countries and WHO Pre-qualifications.

Located in Hyderabad's Genome Valley, Bharat Biotech has delivered more than 4 billion doses of various vaccines around the world till now. It continues to lead innovation and has developed vaccines for influenza H1N1, rotavirus, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, chikungunya, zika and the world's first tetanus-toxoid conjugated vaccine for typhoid.