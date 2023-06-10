Hyderabad Asif Nagar PS Facebook page restored after hackers post explicit videos

The Asif Nagar police stationâ€™s Facebook page was hacked on Wednesday, June 7, and four videos were posted.

news News

The Facebook page of the Asif Nagar police station in Hyderabad has been restored after it was hacked and obscene content was posted in its feed. Cyber criminals accessed the page on Wednesday, June 7, and posted explicit content, said police officials. According to reports, a case was filed soon after and the page was retrieved on Thursday. The police believe that the hackers are based in a foreign nation.

Over 6,000 accounts follow the police stationâ€™s Facebook page named Asif Nagar Police Station Hyderabad City. The page had not been updated in a few months and the last post was in December 2022. According to reports, four videos were posted late in the night after it was hacked.

Internet users tagged the handles of the Telangana State Police and the Hyderabad City Police to alert the police after word about the activity spread. The police said that the IT team was able to regain access to the page after several hours on Thursday, with assistance from ethical hacker Tanishq.

Earlier, on January 23, hackers posted an obscene photo on the inactive Twitter account of K V Rajendranath Reddy, the Director General of Police for Andhra Pradesh. On the same day, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director VC Sajjanar's Twitter account was also hacked.

The Twitter account of the ruling YSR Congress Party was hacked in December 2022 by scammers looking to promote cryptocurrency, while the Telugu Desam Partyâ€™s Twitter account was compromised in October 2022.

EmbedCode-DailyWrap.txt Displaying EmbedCode-DailyWrap.txt.