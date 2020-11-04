Hyderabad airport launches 24/7 COVID-19 testing lab

news Coronavirus

A COVID-19 testing lab was launched in the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday. The airport authorities said that all passengers can avail the test at the immigration level or the forecourt of Interim International Departures Terminal. They said that oropharyngeal swabs will be used for sample collection for the RT-PCR-based test. The results will be available in 4-6 hours via email and WhatsApp, they said. A hard copy of the report will also be available.

In a press release, the authorities informed that a lounge has been arranged for the passengers who await their test reports. The testing facility was inaugurated by Telangana State Health Minister Eatala Rajendar.

As per Telangana State health regulations, all arriving international passengers having onward connections must have a negative RT-PCR test certificate (done within 96 hours prior to the departure time), either from the port of origin or the test done on arrival at Hyderabad International Airport, to avoid institutional quarantine.

Authorities said that the testing facility can be availed by passengers leaving to countries which require a COVID-19 test report as well. The Hyderabad International Airport has partnered with Mapmygenome, an ICMR and NABL-certified lab for the purpose. The lab will operate 24/7 for all passengers and airport personnel.

“As countries around the world begin reopening their borders to travellers holding COVID negative test results, COVID testing centres at airports will play a vital role in enabling resumption of air travel. We have partnered with Mapmygenome to launch this COVID testing centre at Hyderabad International Airport, which will make it easier for passengers to gain access to highly accurate and widely accepted RT-PCR tests. We also appreciate the efforts taken by the Government of Telangana to flatten the COVID infection curve and restart economic activity in our state, which has helped to instil a sense of confidence in the public to start traveling again,” SGK Kishore, Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports said.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Mapmygenome CEO Anu Acharya said, “The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad is one of the top airports in India, in terms of customer experience. Our COVID testing lab takes this to the next level. As a frequent traveller, I understand the importance of the lab in airport premises. Harnessing the experience gained from being the first private lab to offer COVID testing in Telangana, we now offer a team of experts to make your journey hassle free.”