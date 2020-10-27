The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday announced that it has introduced end-to-end paperless e-boarding passes for international flights. The initiative reduces queue waiting time, removes redundancies at checkpoints, helps airlines to optimize their processes and improve their resource utilization and helps in enhancing operational efficiency due to real time data availability of all passengers at checkpoints, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) said in a press release.

GHIAL takes the credit of being the first to introduce a domestic e-boarding pass facility in Hyderabad, five years ago. The same facility is now extended to international flights.

This service is presently available only for select IndiGo Airlines international flights. The first flight to implement this service was 6E 1405, the Sharjah-bound IndiGo flight, on October 2.

GHIAL said that other international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the e-boarding pass system.

Speaking about the initiative, Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, said, “In the present scenario of the pandemic, automating the passenger journey provides a more pleasant airport experience. After the successful pilot of the project and all regulatory approvals, we have used our internal capabilities to take up e-boarding solutions for international operations.”

He further added, “Implementation of successful e-boarding at RGIA is the outcome of the collaboration with cross-functional teams and all stakeholders, including our key partner IndiGo. We are confident that very soon we will get all our international carriers operating out of Hyderabad onto our e-boarding platform.”

The e-boarding pass solution is fully backwards-compatible, and passengers are free to choose between using conventional paper boarding passes or electronic boarding passes on their mobile phones, GHIAL said.

It informed that all international-departure passengers are being processed from the Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT). Special screening and safety measures are in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the COVID-19, which includes thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points, GHIAL said in its press release.