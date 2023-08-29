Hyderabad airport gets hoax bomb threat on email

Security was beefed up at the Hyderabad airport after a hoax bomb threat was received via email on August 28, the same day a Bengaluru-bound flight from Kochi was delayed due to a similar hoax.

The Hyderabad airport authorities received a hoax bomb threat via email on Monday, August 28. Within a few minutes, another email was received from the same id, asking authorities to ignore the threat, while claiming that it was sent by a person with an intellectual disability, police said. However, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police, Central Industrial Security Force and other security personnel reportedly carried out thorough searches, and concluded that the email was a hoax as they did not find anything suspicious.

The RGI Airport police have registered a case in connection with the email, and are awaiting certain permissions in order to trace the location of the sender, Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Narayana Reddy told TNM. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, he added.

On the same day, a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was called back from the runway at the Cochin International Airport after receiving an anonymous hoax bomb threat through a voice call over the internet. The aircraft was taxiing on the runway for a scheduled departure of 10.30 am when the call was received. All 139 passengers including an infant and the cargo were immediately offloaded and the aircraft was shifted to the isolation parking bay, where a thorough search was conducted. The threat later turned out to be a hoax.

In an official statement, the airport authorities said that police and security personnel carried out interventions as per protocol, and that passengersâ€™ baggage was also rescreened. The flight was subsequently cleared for departure.

With IANS inputs